Labour Ministry invites public feedback on Employment Policy draft

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has on Wednesday released its draft policy on National Labour and Employment. It has sought feedback from the public and stakeholders.
An official release said the 'National Labour and Employment Policy - Shram Shakti Niti 2025' presents a renewed vision for a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work aligned with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.
“Rooted in India’s civilisational ethos of śrama dharma - the dignity and moral value of work, the policy envisions a labour ecosystem that ensures protection, productivity, and participation for every worker. It seeks to create a balanced framework that upholds workers’ welfare while enabling enterprises to grow and generate sustainable livelihoods,” it said.
Shram Shakti Niti 2025 positions the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) as a proactive employment facilitator, driving convergence among workers, employers, and training institutions through trusted, technology-led systems.
The National Career Service (NCS) platform will serve as India’s Digital Public Infrastructure for employment, enabling transparent and inclusive job matching, credential verification, and skill alignment.
Through open APIs, multilingual access, and AI-driven innovation, the NCS-DPI will connect opportunity with talent across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, rural districts, and MSME clusters, making employment facilitationa nationwide public good, it added.
The policy also places strong emphasis on universal social security, occupational safety and health, women and youth empowerment, as well as the creation of green and technology-enabled jobs.
“The draft policy reflects extensive stakeholder consultations and emphasises cooperative federalism, evidence-based policymaking, and digital transparency. It provides a long-term framework for coordinated action among the Centre, States, industry, and social partners to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared widely and equitably,” it added.
The draft is available on the websites of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Directorate General of Employment (DGE), and the NCS. Stakeholders, institutions, and members of the public are invited to submit their feedback, comments, and suggestions by 27th October to this id: ddg-dget@nic.in
The link has the details of the draft: https://labour.gov.in/sites/default/files/draft_-_mole_le_policy_-_v1.0.pdf