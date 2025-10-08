Labour Ministry invites public feedback on Employment Policy draft

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has on Wednesday released its draft policy on National Labour and Employment. It has sought feedback from the public and stakeholders.

An official release said the 'National Labour and Employment Policy - Shram Shakti Niti 2025' presents a renewed vision for a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work aligned with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

“Rooted in India’s civilisational ethos of śrama dharma - the dignity and moral value of work, the policy envisions a labour ecosystem that ensures protection, productivity, and participation for every worker. It seeks to create a balanced framework that upholds workers’ welfare while enabling enterprises to grow and generate sustainable livelihoods,” it said.

Shram Shakti Niti 2025 positions the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) as a proactive employment facilitator, driving convergence among workers, employers, and training institutions through trusted, technology-led systems.