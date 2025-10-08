Lucknow Diary | Rajbhar seeks splitting of OBC quota into 3 groups

SBSP chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has again sought implementation of Social Justice Committee’s recommendations of dividing the 27% OBC reservation into three groups before the 2026 state panchayat elections. The pressure is again on ally BJP. The move comes at a time when both the BJP and Opposition parties are making attempts to make inroads into the “most backward classes” in UP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare minister is shooting off letters to both NDA allies and Opposition parties, seeking them to come clear on the issue. He has given a 15-day ultimatum to the parties.

BJP deputes battery of UP leaders in Bihar

With the announcement of Bihar Assembly poll dates, the BJP has para dropped a battery of organisational leaders from UP in the neighbouring state signalling its intent to wheel in external reinforcement for bolstering its electoral prospects in the high-stake Assembly polls. Among the leaders getting key reposnsibilities in the poll-bound state are : UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Maurya who has been made the election co-in charge, the party has deployed cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh as the in-charge of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Likewise, Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary has been made in-charge of West Champaran.