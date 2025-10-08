Minor girl gang-raped over three days in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Six men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl over three days in Visnagar city, Mehsana district.
The incident began on October 4 around 9:30 pm, when the victim went out for a walk.
Vijay Thakor and Pavan Thakor forcibly took her to an isolated location on Sevaliya Road, where they sexually assaulted her along with Raj Thakor and another accomplice.
After being dropped near a city tower, Soham Thakor picked her up on his scooter and took her to Pavan Thakor's office, where she was assaulted again by Pavan and Raj Thakor.
The ordeal continued when Prakash Modi and another man approached her near School, claiming to take her home. Modi then held her captive at his residence until Monday, October 6, repeatedly assaulting her.
The victim's family searched during her disappearance. Upon returning home on Monday, she initially remained silent but revealed the horrific details on Tuesday night.
Visnagar Police immediately registered cases under abduction, rape, and POCSO Act provisions.
All six accused Vijay Ashokji Thakor, Pawanji Diwanji Thakor, Raj Thakor, Sohamji Sureshji Thakor, Makwana Devang, and Modi Prakash were swiftly apprehended.
Citizens are demanding maximum punishment for the perpetrators. Police have increased patrolling and urged residents, especially young people, to avoid isolated areas and inform family members of their whereabouts.
The investigation continues as the victim receives medical care and counseling support.