Minor girl gang-raped over three days in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Six men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl over three days in Visnagar city, Mehsana district.

The incident began on October 4 around 9:30 pm, when the victim went out for a walk.

Vijay Thakor and Pavan Thakor forcibly took her to an isolated location on Sevaliya Road, where they sexually assaulted her along with Raj Thakor and another accomplice.

After being dropped near a city tower, Soham Thakor picked her up on his scooter and took her to Pavan Thakor's office, where she was assaulted again by Pavan and Raj Thakor.

The ordeal continued when Prakash Modi and another man approached her near School, claiming to take her home. Modi then held her captive at his residence until Monday, October 6, repeatedly assaulting her.