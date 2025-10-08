More airports to have Udan Yatri cafes, flybraries

NEW DELHI: The pocket friendly Udan Yatri café, which permits the commoner to enjoy beverages and snacks at airports without burning a hole in one’s pocket, will be established at more airports in the country in future, said Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

Similarly, the Flybrary concept inside flights and airports, which facilitates free access to books, would also be extended, he said.

Delivering a talk after launching the book, ‘Above and Beyond – exploring the amazing world of Aviation’ authored by the DIG, CISF, Hyderabad airport, Shiv Kumar Mohanka, Naidu said, “A cup of tea is available inside an airport for `10, while a cup of coffee or samosa is priced at Rs 20. The prices at Udan Yatri café are even lesser than the cost of items at railway stations.”