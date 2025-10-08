NC, BJP face high-stakes test in J&K's Budgam, Nagrota by-elections

SRINAGAR: The by-elections for Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir have turned into a high-stakes political battle for the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The outcome of these contests could significantly influence the broader political landscape in the Union Territory.

There is a lot at stake for both the ruling NC and the opposition BJP in the November 11 by-elections to the two Assembly seats.

The Budgam seat holds particular significance for the ruling NC. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had contested from both Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies in last year’s Assembly elections. He won from both seats but retained Ganderbal, the traditional stronghold of the Abdullah family, and vacated Budgam.

However, much has changed since last year’s polls and Omar’s assumption of office as Chief Minister.

Omar’s NC had contested the 2024 Assembly elections with promises of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s political and legal status, repealing the Public Safety Act (PSA), introducing a job package for youth, providing 200 units of free electricity, and implementing a balanced reservation policy.

After coming to power, however, Omar shifted focus from the restoration of Article 370 to pushing for the restoration of statehood to J&K. He has also faced criticism for failing to deliver on several key poll promises, including providing 200 units of free electricity and revising the existing job reservation policy, which currently allocates only 30 per cent of seats to Open Merit candidates.

A cause of concern for the Abdullahs and the party, NC’s firebrand leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah has reportedly developed differences with the Chief Minister over his shifting priorities and failure to uphold the party’s manifesto commitments on Article 370 and the balanced reservation policy.