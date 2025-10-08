Outgoing Bihar assembly met for 146 days, lowest of all its five-year terms: Report

NEW DELHI: The outgoing Bihar legislative assembly met for a total of 146 days, the lowest of all its five-year terms, a legislative think-tank has said.

The outgoing 17th assembly met for an average of 29 days a year and on the days the House met, it functioned for an average of three hours.

In 2024, assemblies across all states met for an average of five hours on sitting days, an analysis by PRS Legislative said.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

According to the analysis, the 17th assembly passed 78 Bills and all the laws were passed on the day of their introduction.

None of the Bills were referred to any committee for further deliberation.