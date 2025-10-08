Punjab aims for 24-hour uninterrupted power supply with Rs 5,000 crore infrastructure overhaul

CHANDIGARH: In a major step towards power sector reforms, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the Roshan Punjab campaign — a project worth over Rs 5,000 crore — aimed at making Punjab the first power cut–free state in the country.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, Arvind Kejriwal said that no government at the Centre or in the state had ever envisioned such an ambitious initiative. He praised the Punjab government for taking this historic step. Kejriwal highlighted that while the industrial sector in Punjab already enjoys the fourth-lowest electricity tariff in the country and the agriculture sector receives uninterrupted power, this transformative project will address issues that have persisted for over 75 years.

Calling it a matter of immense pride and satisfaction, Kejriwal said the Roshan Punjab project will completely overhaul the state’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply by next year. "That is why the project is aptly named Roshan Punjab (Illuminated Punjab)," he said.

He commended Chief Minister Mann for preparing a comprehensive blueprint for the project. Under this initiative, new substations and power lines will be established, the load on existing feeders will be reduced, and various critical improvements will be undertaken.

Kejriwal explained that the project focuses on building new infrastructure, upgrading outdated systems, and improving maintenance across the power sector. These changes will eliminate voltage fluctuations, especially in rural and remote areas, and significantly enhance power reliability. He noted that Punjab does not suffer from a shortage of electricity, but outdated substations, wiring, and other infrastructure have led to frequent supply interruptions.