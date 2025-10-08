Punjab aims for 24-hour uninterrupted power supply with Rs 5,000 crore infrastructure overhaul

CHANDIGARH: In a major step towards power sector reforms, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the Roshan Punjab campaign — a project worth over Rs 5,000 crore — aimed at making Punjab the first power cut–free state in the country.
Addressing the gathering at the launch event, Arvind Kejriwal said that no government at the Centre or in the state had ever envisioned such an ambitious initiative. He praised the Punjab government for taking this historic step. Kejriwal highlighted that while the industrial sector in Punjab already enjoys the fourth-lowest electricity tariff in the country and the agriculture sector receives uninterrupted power, this transformative project will address issues that have persisted for over 75 years.
Calling it a matter of immense pride and satisfaction, Kejriwal said the Roshan Punjab project will completely overhaul the state’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply by next year. "That is why the project is aptly named Roshan Punjab (Illuminated Punjab)," he said.
He commended Chief Minister Mann for preparing a comprehensive blueprint for the project. Under this initiative, new substations and power lines will be established, the load on existing feeders will be reduced, and various critical improvements will be undertaken.
Kejriwal explained that the project focuses on building new infrastructure, upgrading outdated systems, and improving maintenance across the power sector. These changes will eliminate voltage fluctuations, especially in rural and remote areas, and significantly enhance power reliability. He noted that Punjab does not suffer from a shortage of electricity, but outdated substations, wiring, and other infrastructure have led to frequent supply interruptions.
To address urban challenges, special projects have also been launched to improve the power infrastructure in major cities. In all 13 Municipal Corporations, a project is underway to upgrade the Low Tension (LT) network. As part of this, unnecessary wires are being removed from electric poles, low-hanging wires are being raised, old wires are being replaced, and open meter boxes are being sealed to ensure public safety.
For consumer convenience, a 24x7 call center has been set up in Mohali. The helpline number – 1912 – is now active. Kejriwal said the center has a dedicated team of 180 staff members to assist consumers around the clock.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking at the event, said the state has made history by purchasing the Goindwal power plant from private company GVK Power — a rare reversal of the usual trend where state assets are sold to private players. He stated that the power plant has been renamed after the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amar Das Ji, as a mark of respect.
Mann also emphasized that nearly 90% of households in Punjab are now receiving zero electricity bills, providing significant economic relief to the public. He asserted that Punjab has emerged as a "lighthouse" for the nation with its progressive power sector reforms.
Criticizing previous administrations, Mann said that during the tenure of the Congress and the Akali-BJP alliance, no concrete work was done in the power sector. However, since his government took office, several key reforms have been initiated, and the Roshan Punjab campaign will further strengthen the state's energy infrastructure.