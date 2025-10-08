Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies after battling for 12 days following road accident

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away on Tuesday after battling for life for the past 12 days at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
He had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road. Jawanda was reportedly on a biking trip to Shimla with his friends at the time of the mishap.
A native of Pona village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Jawanda was residing in Sector 71, Mohali. He rose to fame with his hit songs “Kali Jawande Di”, “Tu Dis Penda”, “Khush Reha Kar”, “Surname”, “Kamla”, “Mera Dil”, and “Sardari”.
He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema, appearing in films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019). Beginning his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, Jawanda quickly earned a loyal fan base for his heartfelt lyrics and distinctive voice. He was known among fans for songs rooted in Punjab’s culture and clean entertainment. Jawanda is survived by his wife and two young children.
According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition had remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the accident, and he had been on life support since admission.
The news of his untimely demise has left fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep shock and mourning. For the past several days, Jawanda’s friends, fans, and relatives had been praying for his recovery and performed ardas (prayer) for his well-being at gurdwaras across Punjab.
Paying his condolences, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X, “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.’’
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring also expressed his grief on X, writing, “Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly God had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP.”
Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, in a post on X, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace.”