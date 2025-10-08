Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies after battling for 12 days following road accident

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away on Tuesday after battling for life for the past 12 days at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

He had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road. Jawanda was reportedly on a biking trip to Shimla with his friends at the time of the mishap.

A native of Pona village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Jawanda was residing in Sector 71, Mohali. He rose to fame with his hit songs “Kali Jawande Di”, “Tu Dis Penda”, “Khush Reha Kar”, “Surname”, “Kamla”, “Mera Dil”, and “Sardari”.

He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema, appearing in films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019). Beginning his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, Jawanda quickly earned a loyal fan base for his heartfelt lyrics and distinctive voice. He was known among fans for songs rooted in Punjab’s culture and clean entertainment. Jawanda is survived by his wife and two young children.

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition had remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the accident, and he had been on life support since admission.