Rlys, NDRF ink MoU on disaster management

NEW DELHI: A tri-party MoU was signed among the Railway Protection Force, National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Railways Institute of Disaster Management on Monday to strengthen disaster response.

After this MoU, the drills and protocols would be streamlined for faster access, triage and evacuation from railways coaches during any disaster. In a statement, the railways

said “The partnership establishes a clear institutional framework for integrated relief operations and capacity building tailored to railway accident scenarios, with a focused emphasis on saving lives during the Golden Hour”.