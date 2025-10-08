SC raps CBI and MP govt over delay in arrest of policemen in custodial death case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Madhya Pradesh government over the delay in arresting two policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan passed the order after the CBI informed the court that both absconding officers had finally been arrested.

The apex court noted that the officers had not been apprehended despite its order dated 15 May, and remarked that the state government had only swung into action after the filing of the contempt petition and the court’s subsequent observations.

“What happened all these days? Why couldn’t you trace them? We had to almost frame contempt charges for you to act. This is not how a Supreme Court order should be applied. There was a three-judge bench order for arrest,” the bench stated.

Expressing concern over the conduct of the accused officers, the court asked, “What departmental action has been taken against the two officers? They even filed for anticipatory bail despite this court’s order that they should be arrested?”