Scooter explosions rock Kanpur market, 8 injured

KANPUR: Two scooters parked in the congested Mishri Bazar near a mosque here exploded seconds apart on Wednesday evening, injuring eight people and damaging nearby shops, police said.

The blasts occurred around 7:30 pm in the crowded Moolganj area.

The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot.

Police Commissioner of Kanpur Raghubir Lal told PTI that eight people were injured in the blasts that took place in two scooters parked in Mishri Bazar.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Two of them were discharged after first aid and four others, who suffered serious burn injuries, were referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.