Security forces intensify search for terrorists in J&K's Rajouri and Udhampur

JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday intensified their search for terrorists believed to be hiding in remote forest areas of Rajouri and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A brief encounter occurred between police and suspected terrorists in the Beeranthub area of Kandi in Rajouri on Tuesday evening. Additionally, three suspected terrorists were spotted moving in the Dharni Top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur.
Police, assisted by the army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have strengthened the cordon around these areas, launching a massive search operation this morning to track and neutralise the terrorists, officials added.
The cordon and search have been extended to adjoining areas, but no fresh contact with the terrorists has been reported so far.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, said on Tuesday, “Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a Special Operations Group (SOG) team in the Beeranthub area of Police Station Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of police, army, and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.”