Security forces intensify search for terrorists in J&K's Rajouri and Udhampur

JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday intensified their search for terrorists believed to be hiding in remote forest areas of Rajouri and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A brief encounter occurred between police and suspected terrorists in the Beeranthub area of Kandi in Rajouri on Tuesday evening. Additionally, three suspected terrorists were spotted moving in the Dharni Top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur.

Police, assisted by the army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have strengthened the cordon around these areas, launching a massive search operation this morning to track and neutralise the terrorists, officials added.