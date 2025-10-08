Tribals or Naxals?: Jharkhand HC seeks report from state government on 'fake surrender' of over 500 youths

The petitioner has said that the government has shown surrender of innocent tribals and villagers as extremists through a surrender policy executed by the then Union home minister P Chidambaram.

The government had shown surrender of 300 Maoists before Chidambaram at a function in 2014.

However, it was later known that several of the persons shown to be Maoists were innocent and falsely implicated, the petitioner submitted.

The tribals shown to be Naxalites were kept in the old Birsa Munda Jail in the capital and were given training for being appointed as constables in the CRPF, according to the PIL filed in 2015.

The court on Wednesday directed the government to file a report and inform the bench whether the youth kept in the old jail campus were given training to be appointed as CRPF constables.

The petitioner had also said that senior police and government officers were involved in the racket and had shown the surrender to seek government recognition and medals for their feat.

The matter will again be heard in November.