UP: Three more die of fever in Pilibhit village, officials order probe

Pilibhit (UP):Three more villagers have died due to a viral fever outbreak in a village here, taking the total toll to seven, officials said on Tuesday.

A fever outbreak has been ongoing in the Rasiya Khanpur village of the Bisalpur area for the past 15 days, and a large number of residents have fallen seriously ill.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district, Dr Alok Kumar Sharma, said a field inspection is being conducted following reports of the three deaths in the village.

"Health camps have been set up, and samples from residents are being collected. The exact cause of the deaths will be determined after investigation," he said.

Following the rising fatalities, health department teams are camping in the village and monitoring the situation closely.

On receiving information about the three deaths, Bisalpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nagendra Pandey and Chief of the Community Health Centre, Lekhraj, visited the village along with a medical team and met the families of the deceased.

The SDM directed the CHC authorities to carry out investigations.

