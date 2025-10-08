Uttarakhand HC: Final hearing in Ankita Bhandari murder appeal on Nov 17

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has scheduled the final hearing for November 17 in the high-profile appeal filed by Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the sensational Vantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Arya is challenging the life imprisonment sentence handed to him by a lower court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the petitions filed by Pulkit Arya and his associate, Saurabh Bhaskar. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar.

The High Court directed that any party yet to receive the trial court documents be provided with them immediately to ensure the hearing proceeds smoothly on the next date. The state government informed the bench that all relevant case documents have now been submitted to the High Court.

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the resort owned by Arya, was murdered in September 2022—a crime that shocked the nation. The lower court found the accused guilty on May 30 this year after examining 47 witnesses.

During the High Court proceedings, the defense argued that there was "no direct eyewitness testimony" in the case.

However, the prosecution emphasized strong circumstantial evidence. Ankita’s body was recovered from the Cheela Canal, and location data placed the accused and his two accomplices at the scene, a claim backed by forensic analysis.