Uttarakhand HC upholds Rs 90 lakh compensation for family of late folk singer Pappu Karki

DEHRADUN: In a decisive ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, thereby upholding the compensation granted to the legal dependents of the late and celebrated Kumaoni folk singer Parvendra Singh, known professionally as Pappu Karki.

The court affirmed a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) award, directing the insurer to pay over ₹90 lakh in compensation to the singer’s family following his tragic death in a road accident in 2018.

A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra firmly rejected the insurance company’s arguments challenging both the calculation of the deceased artist’s income and claims regarding the driver’s alleged negligence.

The fatal accident occurred on 9 June 2018, when Pappu Karki was travelling from Gauniyaro Haidakhan towards Haldwani. The car he was in allegedly plunged into a deep gorge near Murkudiya village. Both the driver and the popular singer tragically lost their lives in the incident.

The MACT, presided over by the First Additional District Judge in Haldwani, had initially awarded a total compensation of ₹90,01,776 to Karki’s wife, Kavita Karki, and other legal heirs on 18 October 2019. The insurance company subsequently challenged this comprehensive order in the High Court.

During the appeal proceedings, counsel for the insurance company raised several objections. They contended that the Tribunal had erred by considering income tax returns (ITRs) filed after the date of death when assessing the singer’s earning capacity.