Uttarakhand HC upholds Rs 90 lakh compensation for family of late folk singer Pappu Karki

DEHRADUN: In a decisive ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, thereby upholding the compensation granted to the legal dependents of the late and celebrated Kumaoni folk singer Parvendra Singh, known professionally as Pappu Karki.
The court affirmed a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) award, directing the insurer to pay over ₹90 lakh in compensation to the singer’s family following his tragic death in a road accident in 2018.
A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra firmly rejected the insurance company’s arguments challenging both the calculation of the deceased artist’s income and claims regarding the driver’s alleged negligence.
The fatal accident occurred on 9 June 2018, when Pappu Karki was travelling from Gauniyaro Haidakhan towards Haldwani. The car he was in allegedly plunged into a deep gorge near Murkudiya village. Both the driver and the popular singer tragically lost their lives in the incident.
The MACT, presided over by the First Additional District Judge in Haldwani, had initially awarded a total compensation of ₹90,01,776 to Karki’s wife, Kavita Karki, and other legal heirs on 18 October 2019. The insurance company subsequently challenged this comprehensive order in the High Court.
During the appeal proceedings, counsel for the insurance company raised several objections. They contended that the Tribunal had erred by considering income tax returns (ITRs) filed after the date of death when assessing the singer’s earning capacity.
Furthermore, the insurer argued that as a professional singer, Karki’s income was inherently irregular. They also attempted to shift blame, suggesting that the accident was caused while attempting to avoid a wild animal rather than due to rash and negligent driving.
Representing the dependents, the lawyer countered forcefully, emphasising the veracity of the financial records. “The ITRs presented were for the assessment years preceding the accident—specifically 2015–16, 2016–17, and 2017–18,” the lawyer stated. “These are statutory documents mandated by law. They cannot simply be dismissed based solely on the date they were formally filed.”
Justice Mehra’s bench agreed with the claimants, confirming that the MACT had correctly assessed the established income stream of the late singer, who was a prominent figure in the regional music industry. By upholding the original award, the High Court ensures that Karki’s family receives the substantial financial relief deemed appropriate for their loss.
Family sources close to the late folk sensation Pappu Karki revealed that the singer’s ascent to stardom was tragically cut short just days after releasing his latest track.
According to these sources, Pappu Karki had uploaded the audio track titled ‘Chanchari’ to his popular YouTube channel, PK Entertainment Group, only two days before the fatal road accident that claimed his life.
“It was a massive hit, even before the tragedy struck,” a family confidant noted. “The song, a traditional 'Jhora' style piece, had already amassed millions of views by the time we received the devastating news.”