AI-based digital systems making India’s parliamentary processes efficient, inclusive: Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted ‘democracy is at its strongest' when citizens are deeply engaged with their parliament.
He also said that AI-based digital systems are making India’s parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.
Chairing a workshop on the topic ‘Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide’ at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Birla said that through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, it can be ensured that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.
Birla also urged the parliamentarians from Commonwealth nations to promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while bridging the digital divide through the use of technology.
In his address, Birla highlighted that technological progress and the application of e-Parliament have brought about major transformative shifts in Indian parliamentary democracy functions.
He stressed that e-Parliament is playing an immense role in promoting e-Democracy, in turn, promoting greater citizen engagement.
Birla informed the delegates that systems like AI-based translation, AI-enabled e-Library, and speech-to-text reporting are making parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.
Speaking about upcoming digital initiatives, Birla said that in the near future, real-time AI translation systems like “Sansad Bhashini” will allow every Member of Parliament to communicate in their own language — a new height for democracy in a diverse country like India.
Touching upon democracy and the citizens’ connection, he stated further that democracy is at its strongest when citizens are deeply engaged with their Parliament.
He emphasized that technology plays a vital role in strengthening this connection.
In this context, he outlined that the journey of the Indian Parliament from a traditional parliamentary system to e-Parliament has been quite phenomenal in terms of its reach, functioning, and responsiveness to the aspirations of the people.
He emphasized that this shift signifies a major advancement in democratic governance, harnessing the potential of technology to strengthen legislative processes and foster deeper citizen participation.
Birla mentioned various Digital Innovations undertaken in the Parliament of India. He said that under the “Digital Sansad” initiative, the Parliament of India has developed an integrated digital ecosystem that connects Members of Parliament, Ministries, and citizens through a single digital platform.
Going in details, LS speaker Om Birla noted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved world-class milestones in the digital sector. He added that a low-cost and open Digital Public Infrastructure has been developed for 1.4 billion citizens, transforming both governance and the economy.
Speaking about India’s “AI Mission” — AI for All and AI for Good — he said the initiative reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary approach, viewing AI not merely as a technological advancement, but as a powerful tool for citizen empowerment and transparent governance.
Outlining the rapid growth in India’s digital infrastructure, he said that with rapid deployment of 5G, India has become the second-largest 5G market in the world, and active efforts are underway on 6G as well.
Birla also spoke about India’s digital payments revolution and mentioned that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has turned digital payments into a mass movement.
He informed the global gathering that India’s government is providing free AI training to 1 million citizens, promoting AI awareness and innovation at the grassroots level. He added that these initiatives have made digital connectivity affordable, inclusive, and people-centric.