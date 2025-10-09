AI-based digital systems making India’s parliamentary processes efficient, inclusive: Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted ‘democracy is at its strongest' when citizens are deeply engaged with their parliament.

He also said that AI-based digital systems are making India’s parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.

Chairing a workshop on the topic ‘Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide’ at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Birla said that through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, it can be ensured that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.

Birla also urged the parliamentarians from Commonwealth nations to promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while bridging the digital divide through the use of technology.

In his address, Birla highlighted that technological progress and the application of e-Parliament have brought about major transformative shifts in Indian parliamentary democracy functions.

He stressed that e-Parliament is playing an immense role in promoting e-Democracy, in turn, promoting greater citizen engagement.