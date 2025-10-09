Akhilesh Yadav accuses Mayawati of colluding with BJP

LUCKNOW: Reacting strongly to the diatribe of BSP chief Mayawati at SP and her praise for Yogi Adityanath government at a massive rally in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, alleged that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had a 'secret agreement' with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that Mayawati was 'grateful to the oppressors' for mutual benefit.

Akhilesh remarks came after Mayawati took a dig at him, calling the Samajwadi Party 'two-faced' party.

"As 'their' internal collusion continues, that is why they are grateful to their oppressors," Yadav said at a press conference in Lucknow, noting that it was the SP and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who supported Kanshi Ram in becoming an MP from Etawah.

"If anyone other than Mayawati installed her statue, it’s me... During the SP government, all memorials were properly maintained," asserted Akhilesh Yadav while responding to BSP chief’s allegation that SP government failed to ensure upkeep of monuments built during her tenure.

While interacting with media persons, Akhilesh Yadav, who was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, reiterated his PDA formula (pichade, dalit and alpsankhyak) and called to strengthen it. He added that the SP needed to continue to fight to establish a democratic government in the state and establish social justice. "If we keep connecting with people, then the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA alliance will form government in the near future," he noted.