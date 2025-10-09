As Punjab govt eyes auction of vacant lands, power sector unions set to launch protest

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped Punjab government is seeking to auction off vacant and unutilized government lands in a phased manner after it had to make a U-turn on the land pooling policy. However, the unions of state power sector employees are all set to launch a protest against the government's move to sell the department’s assets.
Sources said two meetings have already been held to identify the vacant government properties which could be auctioned and work out the modalities. The government is planning to auction its properties in Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala after it reworked and re-evaluated the price at which they are to be auctioned off.
Besides the Health Minister and Industry Minister, officials of the local government, power, water resources, sports and youth services, housing, health and public works departments and the Punjab Development Commission were present at both these meetings, where officials were told to conduct fresh surveys of these properties and prepare a list by mid-October.
Sources said most of these properties had been lying unutilized for decades and those where construction was done by the departments concerned were now in a dilapidated state. Discussions were held regarding the use of the land of the Old Bus Stand in Patiala, properties of the PSPCL, spread over 55 acres near 23 Number Phatak, a sports stadium and flats constructed for the PSPCL employees, among others.
In Ludhiana, the government is eyeing 40 properties of the PSPCL, located on GT road, and in Power Colony at Sarabha Nagar, besides the long-pending auction of Ludhiana City Centre and land parcels opposite the district administration complex.
Various unions of PSPCL employees have opposed the move to auction the properties of the power utility. They demanded that the Punjab government should immediately stop the process of making the list of Powercom properties for possible sale. Instead, the properties should be used only for the expansion of its own future projects, they added.
An emergency meeting of all unions and associations representing Punjab’s power sector was held on Thursday to discuss plans to sell assets and properties of PSPCL and PSTCL. A unanimous decision was taken to oppose the move to sell or lease valuable lands and assets of the power sector. It was decided that all employees will oppose the move to sell properties in the name of monetisation including vacant lands that would otherwise be used for the department’s future growth and providing electricity services to the public. These actions could endanger the very existence of PSPCL and PSTCL, they said.
A protest demonstration was also held against the government's attempt to sell off valuable lands of the power sector under the name of monetisation on Thursday in front of the main gate of the PSEB head office. The leadership of all unions in the state issued a warning that if any attempt is made which may cause harm to the department’s properties or assets, then they will launch immediate protests.