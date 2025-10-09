As Punjab govt eyes auction of vacant lands, power sector unions set to launch protest

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped Punjab government is seeking to auction off vacant and unutilized government lands in a phased manner after it had to make a U-turn on the land pooling policy. However, the unions of state power sector employees are all set to launch a protest against the government's move to sell the department’s assets.

Sources said two meetings have already been held to identify the vacant government properties which could be auctioned and work out the modalities. The government is planning to auction its properties in Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala after it reworked and re-evaluated the price at which they are to be auctioned off.

Besides the Health Minister and Industry Minister, officials of the local government, power, water resources, sports and youth services, housing, health and public works departments and the Punjab Development Commission were present at both these meetings, where officials were told to conduct fresh surveys of these properties and prepare a list by mid-October.

Sources said most of these properties had been lying unutilized for decades and those where construction was done by the departments concerned were now in a dilapidated state. Discussions were held regarding the use of the land of the Old Bus Stand in Patiala, properties of the PSPCL, spread over 55 acres near 23 Number Phatak, a sports stadium and flats constructed for the PSPCL employees, among others.