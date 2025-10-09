Bareilly cops kill dacoit who had dozen aliases, fifth such operation in state in last 12 days

LUCKNOW: A dacoit Shaitan alias Iftekhar alias Soldier, 35, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and using a dozen aliases, was killed in a police encounter in Bhojipura area of Bareilly district early on Thursday. SOG head constable Rahul sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

The operation was led by Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, with the SOG team and forces from three police stations participating. The encounter marks the fifth such operation in the state within the last 12 days.

Police sources said the head constable Rahul, who was injured during the exchange of fire, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.

The criminal also fired at other cops, with bullets striking the bulletproof jackets of two personnel; however, they escaped unhurt, said police sources. According to Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, the police team surrounded the bandit near Bilwa bridge along the Nainital highway at around 5:30 AM. Shaitan opened fire on the team, discharging 17 rounds. The police retaliated, hitting him, and he fell immediately. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. However, one of his accomplices managed to escape.

Police said Shaitan had 19 cases of serious offences, including murder and robbery, registered against him across seven districts. Police records revealed that he operated under 12 different aliases and used five different addresses.