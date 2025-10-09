Bihar polls: Left parties smoothen seat-sharing deal with RJD, Congress

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has been offered six seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections though the party had demanded 10 seats.

With disagreement over seat allocation continuing among alliance partners, CPI General Secretary D Raja departed for Patna on Thursday to hold final negotiations regarding the deal. An official announcement is expected to be made on Friday, said the Left party sources.

The CPI leaders said that they were expecting at least 10 seats while it wanted to contest 24 assembly constituencies. In the previous elections, it fielded candidates on six seats and could win two. Its vote share was 0.83 percent vote share.

“We have conveyed our demand. Raja is reaching Patna tonight. We are hopeful. Final decision will be announced on Friday,” said sources.

Another member of the Left combine, the CPI-Marxist (CPM) has also not reached a consensus on seat-sharing with its alliance partners yet. Its general secretary MA Baby is already in Patna. He met the alliance coordinator and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday to discuss seat allocation.

“Though nothing has been finalised, we have a feeling that the number of seats to be contested by the CPM will be amicably settled. The Left parties will get as much as seats they contested in 2020. However, we are expecting more seats in this election,” said CPM leaders.