Candidates left in lurch as JSSC postpones examination last minute

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) cancelled the Jharkhand Technical/Special Qualification Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JT/SQGLCCE), at the last moment without any prior notice to the students.

According to the notice issued by JSSC, the examination was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 9 and the candidates reached their respective examination centers from different states.

They only got to know about the postponement of the examination through the notice posted on the wall of the examination center.

One of the candidates, who had come from Patna, said that if JSSC had informed them a day before, they could have cancelled their tickets and saved their money.

“This is an unprofessional attitude by JSSC. They should compensate for the time, energy, and money wasted in the entire exercise. They should have informed us at least 24 hours ahead of the examination date,” said a candidate.