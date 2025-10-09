Chhattisgarh Police arrest IIIT student for creating obscene images of 36 female students

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police on Thursday arrested a student of the International Institute of Information Technology in Nava Raipur, accused of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create morphed obscene photos of around 36 girl students of the institute.

A police team was sent to the IIIT on Wednesday after some inputs about the shocking incident were received, but were told by the institute management that an internal inquiry was being conducted by a three-member women's staff committee.

“We later received a written complaint from the IIIT management and registered an FIR. The accused Syed Rahim Adnan Ali, 20, has been arrested, and a formal investigation has begun,” Vivek Shukla, additional SP (Nava Raipur) told TNIE.

A case has been registered under Section 66 B of India's Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 352 (intentionally insults to provoke breach of peace).

The accused male student is in his second year of electronic and communication engineering degree. He had used photos posted on social media platforms to AI-generate pornographic images of the 36 female students.

“He kept all these obscene photos in his laptop and mobile phone which were seized by the police,” the ASP added.