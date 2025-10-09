Congress may get 57 seats, to spare two for new ally

NEW DELHI: As the seat sharing talks in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) gather momentum, it was learnt that the Congress may get 57 seats, while it will spare two seats for the ‘Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) in the upcoming assembly elections.
Amid the talks with allies, the Congress top leadership on Wednesday discussed party candidates for the elections and is learnt to have finalised 25 of its candidates. Sources said that the party has decided to field 17 out of the 19 sitting MLAs. Sources said that as one of the sitting MLAs, Murari Prasad Gautam, resigned on Wednesday, his name was not considered. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.
Though a section of Congress leaders was keen to drop some of the sitting MLAs with poor performance or unsatisfactory internal survey reports, the leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, is of the view that dropping sitting MLAs could invite revolt and lead to rebel candidates.
Sources said that Congress may field candidates in around 55 constituencies, and the thrust will be on its strongholds in Seemanchal, Mithilanchal, and some seats in north Bihar. The party has decided to spare two seats for IP Gupta-led IIP, which has been campaigning for special benefits for the Pan community, historically a Scheduled Caste
The remaining list of candidates is likely to be released after the next round of alliance talks in Delhi later this week. “The first list of candidates will be released soon. The next meeting to decide candidates will be held in three or four days,” said a leader.
Sources said top leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined the deliberations virtually to select the party candidates at a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) held at Indira Bhawan here.
AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken and other leaders also attended the meeting. CEC member and Congress’ Kishanganj MP Mohammed Jawaid later said senior leaders including party chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined the discussions virtually.
“The party has cleared the names of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls,” he told reporters after the meeting. The talks came even as seat sharing talks with its allies are on.
Jitan Manjhi, Chirag play hardball for poll pie
Bihar’s two Dalit leaders and union ministers--Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan--have toughened their stand for seats. While Manjhi said his party, HAM, would not contest polls if it was not given 15 seats, Chirag said the seat sharing within the NDA talks are in early stages.