Dalit IPS officer's death: Wife urges Haryana CM to act against senior officers named in suicide note

CHANDIGARH: Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar on Thursday urged Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to register an FIR and arrest those named in her husband Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide note. She also requested security for her family.
Chief Minister Saini visited Amneet on Thursday to offer condolences, accompanied by senior officials including Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Home Secretary Sumita Misra, and others.
Amneet, Commissioner and Secretary in Haryana’s Foreign Cooperation Department, was part of an official delegation to Japan led by the CM. She returned to India on Wednesday upon receiving the news of her husband's death.
Sources said Amneet, in a confidential letter to the CM, expressed anguish over "grave injustice" and "administrative inaction" 48 hours after her husband's death. The nine-page suicide note names senior police officers for his alleged harassment and mental torture.
In her letter, Amneet expressed deep grief and a sense of injustice over the loss of her husband, a President’s Medal awardee. She urged that his suicide note, titled “Final Note”, be treated as a dying declaration, citing cognizable offences under the SC/ST Act, and called his death a major loss to those who saw him as a symbol of empowerment.
In her demands to the CM, Amneet has sought: Immediate registration of an FIR against all individuals named in the suicide note and complaint, suspension and arrest of the accused to prevent tampering with evidence or influencing the investigation, permanent security cover for her family, particularly her two daughters, citing threats and emotional distress, protection of the family’s dignity and rights in the face of continued harassment and fear.
Meanwhile, Kumar's body has been kept at the mortuary of Government Medical Super Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Officials stated that the autopsy would be conducted by a board of doctors once the family is ready and procedural clearances are obtained.
Oppn demand impartial probe
On Thursday, several political leaders urged the government for an impartial investigation into the death of the senior IPS officer.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an impartial probe saying that it is the state government’s responsibility to ensure justice. "If a senior police officer is not safe in the state, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens,” Hooda said.
Congress MP from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, alleged that Scheduled Caste officers are being harassed by senior officials in the BJP government, pushing them into mental distress. “An FIR should be registered against those named in the suicide note. All documents recovered from Kumar’s house should also be preserved,” he added.
Former Union Minister and Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja said, “If an honest officer is driven to suicide due to systemic failures, it is a matter of grave concern. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and demand a high-level, impartial investigation to ensure such incidents do not recur."
Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala called the incident a case of “forced” suicide, describing it as both shocking and deeply tragic.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “While the Chief Minister remains silent, we hope the Chandigarh Administration and the Union Home Ministry will heed to the plea of Puran Kumar’s wife and ensure justice." He questioned, "Is Haryana’s BJP government so prejudiced that a Dalit IPS officer neither receives a hearing nor justice?”