Dalit IPS officer's death: Wife urges Haryana CM to act against senior officers named in suicide note

CHANDIGARH: Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar on Thursday urged Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to register an FIR and arrest those named in her husband Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide note. She also requested security for her family.

Chief Minister Saini visited Amneet on Thursday to offer condolences, accompanied by senior officials including Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Home Secretary Sumita Misra, and others.

Amneet, Commissioner and Secretary in Haryana’s Foreign Cooperation Department, was part of an official delegation to Japan led by the CM. She returned to India on Wednesday upon receiving the news of her husband's death.

Sources said Amneet, in a confidential letter to the CM, expressed anguish over "grave injustice" and "administrative inaction" 48 hours after her husband's death. The nine-page suicide note names senior police officers for his alleged harassment and mental torture.

In her letter, Amneet expressed deep grief and a sense of injustice over the loss of her husband, a President’s Medal awardee. She urged that his suicide note, titled “Final Note”, be treated as a dying declaration, citing cognizable offences under the SC/ST Act, and called his death a major loss to those who saw him as a symbol of empowerment.