Five, including three children killed in LPG cylinder blast in Ayodhya's Pagla Bhari

LUCKNOW: A massive LPG cylinder explosion in the Pagla Bhari village, under the Puraklandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday killed five members of a family, including three chidlren.
Those who lost their lives in the explosion included house owner Ram Kumar Kasodhan alias Pappu, his wife, and three children, while four others were injured.
According to Ayodhya Police, the blast was triggered by an LPG cylinder and was so powerful that it scattered debris within a 100-metre radius. A bomb detection and disposal squad, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), rushed to the site to assess the nature of the explosion.
According to Dr. Ashish Pathak, the emergency medical officer at Ayodhya district hospital, all five victims were pronounced dead on arrival.
"All had suffered burn injuries," he said.
Police sources said pieces of a blown-up pressure cooker and gas cylinder were recovered from the rubble, suggesting that unsafe handling might have triggered the powerful explosion.
Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover and other senior officials were present at the scene, overseeing ongoing rescue operations. The district administration had deputed JCB machines to clear the debris amid fears of more individuals being trapped beneath.
Inspector General of Police, Faizabad Range, Praveen Kumar, said that based on preliminary reports and blast residue, the explosion did not appear to be related to firecrackers.
Eyewitnesses described the explosion as sudden and violent. Villagers rushed to help, raised alarms, and alerted the authorities, prompting officers from five police stations to respond immediately. Residents in the vicinity were directed to evacuate the area and maintain a safe distance from the site.
Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety norms were violated. Rescue teams continue to work in coordination with the police to locate any remaining victims.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the authorities concerned to reach the site immediately and expedite rescue and relief operations.