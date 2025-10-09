Five, including three children killed in LPG cylinder blast in Ayodhya's Pagla Bhari

LUCKNOW: A massive LPG cylinder explosion in the Pagla Bhari village, under the Puraklandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday killed five members of a family, including three chidlren.

Those who lost their lives in the explosion included house owner Ram Kumar Kasodhan alias Pappu, his wife, and three children, while four others were injured.

According to Ayodhya Police, the blast was triggered by an LPG cylinder and was so powerful that it scattered debris within a 100-metre radius. A bomb detection and disposal squad, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), rushed to the site to assess the nature of the explosion.

According to Dr. Ashish Pathak, the emergency medical officer at Ayodhya district hospital, all five victims were pronounced dead on arrival.

"All had suffered burn injuries," he said.

Police sources said pieces of a blown-up pressure cooker and gas cylinder were recovered from the rubble, suggesting that unsafe handling might have triggered the powerful explosion.