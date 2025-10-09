Four killed, three injured in car-van collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

MHOW: Four persons were killed and three others injured when a car and a van collided in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Thursday.

The van caught fire after the accident which occurred late Wednesday night near Awlay village on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Mhow tehsil, about 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The car heading towards Manpu in Mhow collided with the van coming from the opposite direction at high speed at around 11.15 pm.

The van caught fire and it intensified due to paint cans stored in its rear portion, Badgonda police station house officer Prakash Waskale told PTI.

A fire brigade team later reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Two persons travelling in the van were charred to death and two car occupants died on the spot, the official said. Three others were injured in the incident, the official said.

Out of the four deceased, three have been identified as Palak (34), a resident of Manpur in Mhow, Kamlesh (20) and Ravindra, both from neighbouring Dhar, the official said.

Police registered a case and were investigating the incident.