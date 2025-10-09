India bans three cough syrups after 17 children die; Coldrif found toxic

Officials said none of the three syrups were exported, so the problem is limited to India. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that fake or unregulated versions could still spread through illegal or informal trade. The WHO urged people to avoid these syrups and report any side effects immediately.

India’s central drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has stopped production at the manufacturing unit that made the syrups and ordered wider checks on similar products across the country. State authorities have been told to remove all existing stocks from shops and hospitals.

This tragedy adds to earlier incidents where contaminated cough syrups caused child deaths in other countries. Experts say the latest case shows the urgent need for stricter quality control and stronger oversight of smaller drug manufacturers.

Health officials have asked parents and doctors to stop using the banned syrups right away. They also advised seeking medical help if a child shows symptoms like vomiting, stomach pain, or reduced urination after taking any cough syrup.

An investigation is underway, and authorities have said they will take strict legal action against those responsible for the toxic products.