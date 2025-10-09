Indian Army begins induction of ‘Saksham’ counter-unmanned aerial threat grid system

NEW DELHI: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and enhance operational preparedness against evolving aerial threats, the Indian Army has begun procuring an indigenously developed Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid System named Saksham.

The Army on Thursday said, "The system is designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralise hostile drones and unmanned aerial systems in real time, ensuring complete airspace security across what is now defined as the Tactical Battlefield Space (TBS), an expanded domain that includes the Air Littoral, the airspace up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) above the ground.”

The Indian Army’s Corps of Air Defence is responsible for the country’s ground-based air defence.

According to the Army, the need for a comprehensive Counter-UAS (C-UAS) framework became evident during Operation Sindoor, when hostile UAS activity highlighted the importance of swift detection, coordinated response, and airspace control beyond traditional ground limits.

"The Indian Army has since evolved its operational concept from the earlier Tactical Battle Area (TBA) to the more inclusive Tactical Battlefield Space (TBS), recognising that future wars will be fought not just on land but also in the air littoral directly above it,” the army added..

This new approach ensures that the airspace up to 3,000 metres above the ground - the Air Littoral - remains under the control of ground forces.

It allows unrestricted movement of friendly aerial assets while detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones or aircraft. As modern warfare increasingly relies on drones for surveillance and attacks, situational awareness and real-time decision-making have become crucial for mission success.