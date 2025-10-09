Indian Railways unloads two NMG rakes carrying over 230 vehicles simultaneously in J&K

SRINAGAR: A week after launching its first-ever automobile rake to Kashmir carrying 116 vehicles, Indian Railways successfully completed the first simultaneous unloading of New Modified Goods (NMG) rakes loaded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles at two major goods terminals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Railways successfully carried out simultaneous unloading of two NMG rakes loaded with over 230 Maruti Suzuki vehicles on the same day at two major goods shed terminals in J&K - Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

The two NMG automobile rakes were transported from Gurgaon to Bari Brahmana Goods Shed and Anantnag goods terminals.

A Railway official said 113 vehicles of various models and categories were unloaded from the rakes at Bari Brahmana terminal in Jammu while 118 vehicles were unloaded from rakes at Anantnag terminal.

It is the first time such a large number of vehicles have been unloaded at both goods terminals of the Jammu Railway Division in a single day.

The vehicles unloaded include Alto, Brezza, Eeco, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, Ignis, Super Carry, and Ertiga.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division Uchit Singhal said this is a historic day for logistics in J&K.

He said the growing preference of trade and industry for Indian Railways over road transport is a testament to the cost and time efficiencies offered by the Railways.