Indigo plane delayed by 37 minutes as pilot misses scheduled boarding time

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre instance of flight delay, an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai on Thursday took off 37 minutes later than scheduled as one of its pilots could not report for duty on time.

The First Officer landed late for work as he was operating another flight to Mumbai, which reached the airport late.

Flight 6E 5099 was scheduled to leave at 2.25 pm from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It finally took off by 3.02 pm, reveals flight tracking platform, flightstats.com.

An Indigo source said, “The First Officer, who got delayed, was actually on duty flying another flight. He was to catch this flight after completing that trip. Since that flight got delayed, he arrived late for the Hyderabad-Mumbai flight. Arranging another pilot will involve much time as the roster (duty chart) is prepared well in advance. Hence, we decided to wait for this pilot only."

Irate passengers took to social media to vent their anger. Elaborating on the general system in place for any airline before flight departures, the Federation of Indian Pilots president Captain CS Randhawa said, "The cockpit crew is generally expected to report for duty an hour in advance. The cabin crew is expected to report even earlier. The Pilot-in- Command carries out a quick briefing with all the staff who will travel on board before the flight takes off." The flight cannot take off if either of the pilots have not reached, he added.