Madhya Pradesh HC directs govt to relocate toxic ash from Union Carbide

BHOPAL: Unsatisfied with steps taken by the state government for containment of the residual ash generated from incineration of toxic waste of Union Carbide factory site, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed the government to relocate the ash to a place which is far away from human habitation, vegetation and water sources.

A division bench of the HC, comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Pradeep Mittal directed the state government to file a report citing alternate sites for containment of the ash (instead of presently planned containment site which is just 500 meters from human habitation in Dhar district).

The HC further asked the government to inform the court, whether a global tender has been floated to get the best technical expertise of companies/agencies, executing a work of this nature and having dealt with similar cases of containment of toxic chemical waste.

Importantly, this is the second time in over two months that the MP HC has directed the state government to relocate the 899 tonnes of ash (generated from the 55-day incineration of the 358 tonnes of toxic waste at the treatment-storage-disposal facility in Pithampur-Dhar) to a site without human habitation.

Before its Wednesday order, the HC had also issued similar directions on July 31.