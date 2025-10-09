Maharashtra MoS in trouble for issuing gun license to local rowdy despite police's negative report

MUMBAI: Maharashtra home minister for the state and Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam landed into trouble over permitting a gun license to infamous rowdy Nilesh Ghayawal, despite receiving a negative report from the local police. Oppositions demanded an inquiry and the resignation of Minister Yogesh Kadam.

Nilesh Ghayawal’s brother, Sachin Ghayawal, had sought a gun license. There are serious criminal charges against Ghahayal.

The local Police in its report said that the court has not exonerated the charges against Sachin Ghayawal, but the charges are of a serious nature; therefore, the gun license should not be issued to Ghayawal. His brother Nilesh Ghayahal has been absconding and declared a fugitive.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab alleged that the home minister for the state, Yogesh Kadam, has no moral right and authority to remain in the minister's chair. He said he had already submitted the complaint to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he is not taking action; therefore, they had no option but to approach the court.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis should sack Mr Kadam and save the image of his government; otherwise court will force him to take Mr Kadam’s resignation. The strictures passed by the court will be against the government and the chief minister as well. Therefore, it is the right time to show the moral authority and save the image of the government,” Parab said.