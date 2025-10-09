Maharashtra MoS in trouble for issuing gun license to local rowdy despite police's negative report

MUMBAI: Maharashtra home minister for the state and Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam landed into trouble over permitting a gun license to infamous rowdy Nilesh Ghayawal, despite receiving a negative report from the local police. Oppositions demanded an inquiry and the resignation of Minister Yogesh Kadam.
Nilesh Ghayawal’s brother, Sachin Ghayawal, had sought a gun license. There are serious criminal charges against Ghahayal.
The local Police in its report said that the court has not exonerated the charges against Sachin Ghayawal, but the charges are of a serious nature; therefore, the gun license should not be issued to Ghayawal. His brother Nilesh Ghayahal has been absconding and declared a fugitive.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab alleged that the home minister for the state, Yogesh Kadam, has no moral right and authority to remain in the minister's chair. He said he had already submitted the complaint to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he is not taking action; therefore, they had no option but to approach the court.
“CM Devendra Fadnavis should sack Mr Kadam and save the image of his government; otherwise court will force him to take Mr Kadam’s resignation. The strictures passed by the court will be against the government and the chief minister as well. Therefore, it is the right time to show the moral authority and save the image of the government,” Parab said.
Breaking the silence, Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam said that the gun licenses are issued by the police commissioner. He said he, as a minister, only signs the papers that are submitted to him.
“As per submitted documents, there are no present charges against Mr Ghayahal; therefore, he is not guilty of the issuance of a gun license. Besides, the applicant who is seeking a gun license had not seen his relationship with anyone, like his brother and sisters. The report of the applicant is important. The factual details are a key factor while issuing the license,” Kadam.
Kadam, defending Ghayawal, said that the charges against Ghayawal were 10-15 years ago; however, today there are no charges against him at all.
Ramdas Kadam, father of Yogesh Kadam, said that the gun license was issued on the recommendation of one of the senior members of the Maharashtra state legislative council; therefore, there is no point in accusing his son.
NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar said that the photograph of Maharashtra state legislative assembly chairman Ram Shinde with Ghayawal and even alleged that Shinde always supports these two brothers and even helped one of the runaways.