Modi's unqualified praise for Israeli PM 'shocking', 'morally atrocious': Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unqualified praise" for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was "shameful and morally atrocious", and slammed the Indian prime minister's "silence" on the future of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine.

The opposition party's assertion came after Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.

Modi also said the agreement was a reflection of the strong leadership of Netanyahu.

Launching the attack on the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said Modi said nothing on the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The prime minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr.Modi's unqualified praise for the Israeli PM Mr.Netanyahu -- who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months," Ramesh said.

"Mr.Modi has also maintained a total silence on the future of an independent, sovereign state of Palestine that was recognised by India way back in November 1988, and that is now recognised by over 150 countries," he added.