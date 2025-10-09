No new non-fossil energy target till 2030: Government

NEW DELHI: After achieving the target of 50 percent of its installed capacity from non-fossil fuel energy sources five years ahead of schedule, India has clarified that it will not set any new goals in its upcoming Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement until 2030.

India missed the February deadline for submitting its next set of NDCs, which cover climate actions through 2035. It has not yet updated and submitted these documents ahead of COP 30 in Brazil.

The Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, responded to this newspaper, stating that instead of making any new commitments, India will continue to adhere to its previous commitments until 2030.

Furthermore, Santosh Sarangi, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, explained that India’s NDC commitment was made in two key areas: increasing renewable energy installation capacity and reducing carbon emissions.

“On the carbon emission reduction target, we will continue till 2030, and regarding the new RE installation target, it is still being discussed among stakeholders,” said Sarangi.

Experts suggest that India’s decision was influenced by the international community’s failure to provide adequate climate finance, and many other countries with high emissions have not met their targets like India.

As of June 30, 2025, India’s fossil fuel power capacity was 242.04 GW (49.92%). In contrast, its non-fossil fuel power capacity was 242.78 GW (50.08%), including solar, nuclear, and hydropower. Responding to a question on the US tariff imposition’s impact on India’s solar industry, Ashish Khanna, Director General of International Solar Alliance (ISA), downplayed the concerns. The ISA is an India-led multilateral agency promoting solar energy in the Global South.