One killed in violent land dispute on Assam-Meghalaya border

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out between villagers from Assam and Meghalaya at a place on the interstate border on Thursday, which left one person dead and another injured. The violence occurred when villagers from Meghalaya went to harvest paddy.

When a group of villagers from Lapangap village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district reached the site at around 9:30 am, the residents of Tahpat village in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district objected to it over disputes surrounding land ownership. Soon, an argument followed and it led to violent clashes.

In a social media video, police personnel can be seen firing tear gas shells to control the situation.

The deceased was identified as Orivel Timung and the injured as Stenwel Timung, both from West Karbi Anglong. The situation remained tense after the incident. The place witnessed violence also in the past.