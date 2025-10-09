Over 20 cases registered against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, son over multi-crore investment fraud

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anos Habib have been booked by the Sambhal police for allegedly defrauding more than 100 people of several crores of rupees through an investment scheme.

So far, 23 cases of fraud have been registered against them.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the two ran a scheme under the banner of FLC (Follicle Global Company), promising investors annual returns of 50-70 per cent on Bitcoin purchase, according to a report by PTI.

"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back," Bishnoi told PTI.

Investigators have so far identified 38 confirmed victims.

"23 FIRs have been lodged against Jawed Habib, his son Anos Habib, and their associate Saiful. The operation appears to have been run like an organised syndicate,” Bishnoi said.

Habib’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, however, has denied the allegations, asserting that there is “no direct involvement” of his client in any fraudulent activity.