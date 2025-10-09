Patna Diary: Lalu predicts NDA’s defeat in Assembly polls

Lalu predicts NDA’s defeat in Assembly polls

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad is known for his witty and terse reply to his political opponents. As soon as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced poll schedule for Bihar assembly elections and said that election will be held in two phases—first on November 6 and second on November 11, Lalu was quick to comment on ‘X’, ‘Chhah aur gyarah, NDA nau do gyarah’. Lalu predicted that NDA will be defeated in elections. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary responded in the same vein, saying ‘remember Lalu Ji, November 14 (date of counting of votes) is celebrated as Children’s Day. So, that day Lalu Ji, would get to know who the real child is.

Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ echoes in Bihar politics

‘Ho nyay agar to aadha do, yadi usme bhi koi baadha ho, to de do kewal 15 gram’(If there is justice, give half of it...If there is any obstacle in that too...Then give just 15 grams)’. This verse from noted poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ where Lord Krishna seeks a peaceful compromise in the Mahabharata court, has found an echo in the upcoming state politics. Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi quoted the couplet from ‘Rashmirathi’ to put forth his party’s demand for more number of seats than offered by its ally—BJP. He has demanded at least 15 seats to contest the elections.

‘Election rasgulla’ back into prominence

As Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, an unusual source of hope— a sweet called the ‘election rasgulla’ -- has once again caught the politicians’ attention. Dished out at Panditji Mithai Dukaan in holy city of Gayaji, this ‘rasgulla’ is not a just dessert but a symbol of luck for leaders contesting elections. Several local leaders and prominent politicians visit the shop located at Panchanpur, hoping that tasting this famous sweet might bring them electoral success. This tradition has continued for almost five decades with the innocuous ‘rasgulla’ gaining a reputation that stretches far beyond Gayaji.

