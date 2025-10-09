‘Pillar of global stability’: India, UK deepen ties with trade push

In wide-ranging talks held in Mumbai, both leaders hailed the potential of CETA to double bilateral trade by 2030 through tariff cuts, greater market access, and enhanced investment.

Accompanied by the UK’s largest-ever business and academic delegation to India, Starmer described India as a “global player” with a “remarkable growth story.”

A key outcome of the visit was the announcement of a £350 million defence deal under which the UK will supply Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) to the Indian Army.

The missiles, manufactured by Thales in Northern Ireland, will not only boost India’s defence capabilities but also support 700 jobs in the UK.

The two sides also agreed to move forward with a government-to-government framework for future defence deals and signed a military training cooperation agreement, including an exchange of flying instructors between the Indian Air Force and the UK’s Royal Air Force.

The leaders also committed to expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid rising tensions and global power shifts in the region.

Modi said India is fully committed to enhancing security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, while Starmer stressed the importance of upholding a rules-based international order.

Starmer backed India’s long-standing bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, calling it “long overdue.” “We want to see India taking its rightful place on the UN Security Council,” he said. The endorsement aligns the UK with other major powers, including the US and Germany, that have supported reforms to the current UNSC structure.

The visit also delivered major developments in the education sector, with the UK announcing approvals for new university campuses in India.

Lancaster University will open in Bengaluru and the University of Surrey in Gujarat’s GIFT City, joining a growing list of UK institutions expanding their footprint in India.

With nine campuses now confirmed or operational, the UK is poised to become the country with the largest foreign higher education presence in India. Downing Street estimated the move would inject £50 million into the British economy.

On the innovation front, both countries launched new joint centres focused on artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and connectivity. These initiatives aim to secure resilient tech and supply chain ecosystems, underscoring the growing importance of emerging technologies in the bilateral agenda.

Modi said the relationship is “driven by talent and technology” and called it a reaffirmation of shared democratic values. Starmer, echoing the sentiment, said the India-UK relationship is “special” and future-facing. “We are creating a new modern partnership,” he added.