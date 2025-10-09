PM Modi condoles the death of TJS George

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of renowned journalist and columnist Thayil Joseph Sony George. PM Modi said TJS was respected by his peers and younger colleagues for his work, and that the legacy of his books and journalistic work will continue to offer perspective and guidance to younger journalists.

George, popularly known by his acronym TJS, and considered the Bheeshma of Indian journalism, passed away in Bengaluru on October 3, at the age of 97. His last rites were carried out with full state honours here on October 5.

In his condolence letter dated October 6, addressed to George’s son Jeet Thayil, also a writer, Narendra Modi said, “I received the news of the passing away of Shri Thayil Jacob Sony George Ji with a feeling of grief and sadness. Widely known across the journalistic fraternity as TJS, he was respected by his peers and younger colleagues for his work as a journalist and an editor.”

Modi said a father is the strongest pillar of support in a child’s life, and added, “His (George’s) presence instils a deep sense of protection, giving strength and courage to face life’s challenges with confidence. Memories of the times spent with him (George) will provide you (Jeet Thayil) solace and comfort in this difficult hour.”

Offering his heartfelt condolences, Modi said his thoughts are with the family. “May the family gather the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,” he said.