Seven cops, including ACP, suspended following blast in firecracker carton in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: Seven police personnel, including Additional Commissioner of Kanpur Police, a Station House Officer (SHO), and a Chowki In-charge, were suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday following an explosion that occurred in Bisati Bazaar area late Wednesday night.

However, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal denied any terrorist connection to the incident. While interacting with media persons on Thursday, the Commissioner clarified that the incident was linked to illegal firecrackers and not associated with any extremist group or organization.

“This is a completely local incident related to the storage of illegal firecrackers. No evidence has been found of involvement by any terror organization,” he said.

Around eight people had sustained injuries due to the blast.

The suspended police officers included SHO Vikram Singh, Chowki In-charge Rohit Tomar, Constables Chetan Kumar, Amit Kumar, Brahmanand, and Head Constable Imam-ul-Haq.

Police Commissioner Lal also confirmed that legal action was being taken against those storing firecrackers without licences, and so far, 12 individuals have been arrested.

Earlier, reports suggested that the blast originated from a scooter parked outside a shop.

However, CCTV footage later revealed that the explosion actually occurred in a cardboard box placed outside a shop. The footage showed a spark emerging suddenly, followed by a massive blast.