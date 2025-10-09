Taliban foreign minister arrives in India; to visit Taj Mahal and Deoband seminary

NEW DELHI: Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who arrived in India on Thursday for a multi-day visit, is expected to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary in Uttar Pradesh — the spiritual birthplace of the Deobandi school of thought that shaped the Taliban’s ideology.

The visit comes against the backdrop of growing unease in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations. After Pakistani airstrikes killed 46 people in Afghanistan in December 2024, the Taliban openly criticized Islamabad and began seeking greater engagement with regional powers.

While India has not officially recognized the Taliban regime, it has maintained a technical mission in Kabul, focusing on humanitarian assistance such as food aid, essential medicines, and earthquake relief.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, Muttaqi was received by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI) Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in line with diplomatic protocol.