Tejashwi makes mega poll promise: Law to ensure one government job for every family in Bihar

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday promised that if the INDIA bloc helmed by his party comes to power in Bihar, it will "bring an Act" to ensure every family in the state has a member with a government job.

Announcing it at a press conference, he said the proposed Act will be brought "within 20 days of formation of the new government".

"The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months", said the former deputy chief minister.

"I had promised government jobs in the last assembly polls as well. During my brief stint in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term", said the 35-year-old leader.