UK's University of Lancaster, University of Surrey get nod to set up campuses in India

NEW DELHI: University of Lancaster and University of Surrey have received the nod to set up campuses in India, announced UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his first visit to India.

The approval of the two universities takes the number of institutions from the UK setting up offshore campuses in India to nine.

While the University of Southampton opened a campus in Delhi earlier this year, University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, Queen's University Belfast and the University of Coventry will open campuses from next year onwards.

According to a statement by the British High Commission here, Prime Minister Starmer has confirmed that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have been given approval to open new campuses in India to help meet their booming demand for higher education places.

Currently, there are 40 million students at university in India and 70 million places are needed by 2035. The UK's world-renowned higher education sector is capitalising on that demand by giving thousands of Indian students the chance to study for a UK degree without leaving home – while bolstering India's economy by millions of pounds.

With the new campuses announced on Thursday, the UK is set to become a country with the biggest higher education footprint in India.

Starmer and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the milestone in a meeting with UK vice chancellors in Mumbai on Thursday.