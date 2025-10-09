Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K security arrangements with LG, officials

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, chaired a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating the Modi government’s unwavering resolve to achieve a terrorism-free region.

He instructed officials to ensure that the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism is strictly upheld.

Shah urged all security agencies to remain alert and work in close coordination to root out terrorism from the Union Territory.

While commending the services and performance of security forces in combating terrorism, Shah stated, “Due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has almost been crippled”.

He further asserted that the security forces have full liberty to deal with terrorism as they see warranted based on situational requirements.

Sources added that Shah directed the agencies not only to eliminate active terrorists but also to dismantle the sleeper-cell ecosystem that supports them.

Offering full backing from the government, Shah assured the continued provision of all necessary resources to sustain the anti-terrorism operations.

“Our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region,” he emphasised.