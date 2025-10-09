Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K security arrangements with LG, officials

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, chaired a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating the Modi government’s unwavering resolve to achieve a terrorism-free region.
He instructed officials to ensure that the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism is strictly upheld.
Shah urged all security agencies to remain alert and work in close coordination to root out terrorism from the Union Territory.
While commending the services and performance of security forces in combating terrorism, Shah stated, “Due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has almost been crippled”.
He further asserted that the security forces have full liberty to deal with terrorism as they see warranted based on situational requirements.
Sources added that Shah directed the agencies not only to eliminate active terrorists but also to dismantle the sleeper-cell ecosystem that supports them.
Offering full backing from the government, Shah assured the continued provision of all necessary resources to sustain the anti-terrorism operations.
“Our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region,” he emphasised.
He added that in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the UT administration, in coordination with the security forces, has further bolstered the region’s overall security setup.
Highlighting the importance of persistent and coordinated efforts until the complete eradication of terrorism, Shah said, “Security agencies working in a coordinated and vigilant manner will certainly eliminate terrorism from the region, and to a great extent that has been done also.”
He also cautioned that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to prevent terrorists from exploiting snowfall to infiltrate across the border.
The review meeting was attended by key officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, J&K Police Chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh, and BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.
A review of the current security arrangements, especially those in and around the Pir Panjal region, was also held.
Furthermore, Shah, along with officials, also took stock of ongoing development projects across the Union Territory. Notably, a similar review meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir was held a little over a month ago, on September 1.