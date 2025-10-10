41 years later, arrest warrant against ex-Gujarat DGP Kuldeep Sharma in wrongful confinement case

AHMEDABAD: Forty-one years later, a wrongful confinement case has caught up with former Gujarat DGP Kuldeep Sharma.

The Bhuj Sessions Court had issued an arrest warrant against the retired IPS officer after he failed to surrender following his conviction for wrongful confinement in the 1984 Kutch smuggling-linked case.

The court had ordered Sharma to appear and surrender within 15 days. After he failed to do so in connection with the criminal case dating back to 1984, the court expressed its displeasure and issued an arrest warrant in his absence.

Court documents reveal that the case stems from an incident when Sharma, then serving as Superintendent of Police in Kutch, allegedly assaulted senior Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim (Ibhla Sheth) inside his own office. The Bhuj court recently found Sharma guilty under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful confinement, sentencing him to three months’ simple imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1,000.

The conviction also included former police inspector Girish Vasavda, though both men were acquitted of more serious charges including voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation after the court gave them the benefit of doubt.