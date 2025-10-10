Ahead of Diwali, potters in Dehradun's Kumhar Mandi race against time, flagging quality clay supply shortage

DEHRADUN: Ahead of Diwali, potters in Dehradun’s historic Kumhar Mandi, a hub steeped in seven decades of ceramic tradition, are working overtime to meet the surging demand for traditional clay 'diyas' (lamps) and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

This year, the market is buzzing with colourful, freshly moulded lamps, designed to capture the public’s festive spirit. The move comes as both the Central and State governments continue to strongly advocate for the increased use of indigenous, locally made products for the celebrations.

The Kumhar Mandi, located on Chakrata Road, is witnessing a significant spike in customer interest. Shoppers are already flocking to purchase the essential clay lamps and deity idols required for the auspicious Diwali Puja.

However, the backbone of this industry—the availability of quality clay—is proving to be a major hurdle.