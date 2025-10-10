Ahead of Diwali, potters in Dehradun's Kumhar Mandi race against time, flagging quality clay supply shortage

DEHRADUN: Ahead of Diwali, potters in Dehradun’s historic Kumhar Mandi, a hub steeped in seven decades of ceramic tradition, are working overtime to meet the surging demand for traditional clay 'diyas' (lamps) and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.
This year, the market is buzzing with colourful, freshly moulded lamps, designed to capture the public’s festive spirit. The move comes as both the Central and State governments continue to strongly advocate for the increased use of indigenous, locally made products for the celebrations.
The Kumhar Mandi, located on Chakrata Road, is witnessing a significant spike in customer interest. Shoppers are already flocking to purchase the essential clay lamps and deity idols required for the auspicious Diwali Puja.
However, the backbone of this industry—the availability of quality clay—is proving to be a major hurdle.
Babu Prajapati, an artisan connected to the trade, noted the increasing difficulty in sourcing quality clay from select locations.
For years, artisans in the Kumhar Mandi have appealed to local representatives and the government for an adequate, consistent supply. The demand for their handmade 'diyas' has risen steadily year after year, often leaving the potters unable to meet the festive consumption entirely.
This shortfall forces many to rely on supplies imported from other States like Gujarat, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. Adding to the production woes, the recent heavy monsoon season severely hampered outdoor work.
Speaking to TNIE, Chotelal Prajapati from the Kumhar Mandi shared his frustration: "The excessive rainfall this monsoon season prevented potters from making enough 'diyas'. The demand for clay products is extremely high right now, but we simply do not have enough stock."
Chotelal added that a few potters managed to sell their entire pre-made stock -- wholesale -- leaving them to depend on selling the more ornate, 'fancy' lamps and idols brought in from other States to fill the demand-supply gap, now.
Customers in the Mandi emphasise the importance of purity in the materials used for the sacred festival. Many prefer purchasing directly from the potters to ensure 'authenticity'.
"Worshipping with clay 'diyas' and clay idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha during Diwali is deeply connected to our culture," noted one consumer while making a purchase.
As the festival nears, the potters of Dehradun continue to light the path towards a traditional Diwali, even as they navigate modern supply chain struggles.