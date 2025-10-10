Anta bypoll candidate yet to be announced amid debate over ex-CM Vasundhara's role in Rajasthan BJP

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s credibility faces a new test in the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election, even as former CM Vasundhara Raje’s sudden resurgence has added fresh intrigue to Rajasthan’s political landscape.
Sources confirm that CM Sharma and state BJP President Madan Rathod met Raje at her residence on Friday to discuss the party’s strategy for the Anta bypoll. The Anta Assembly seat falls within the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Raje’s son and 5-time MP, Dushyant Singh.
The Congress has fielded senior leader Pramod Jain Bhaya from Anta. Within BJP circles, former minister Prabhulal Saini is being considered as a frontrunner to be the party’s candidate. However, reports suggest that Saini, once close to Raje, no longer shares a cordial relationship with her - adding another layer of complexity to the BJP’s internal decision-making.
Although the BJP secured five of the seven Assembly seats in the by-elections held after the Lok Sabha polls 2024, helping CM Bhajanlal Sharma avoid political embarrassment, the Anta bypoll has emerged as a crucial challenge for his political skills.
The Hadoti region is widely regarded as Raje’s stronghold, and her influence there remains significant. The BJP’s delay in announcing its candidate for Anta is being interpreted as a move to seek Raje’s approval before finalising the name.
Raje’s recent public appearances have further reignited speculation about her political role. Her interaction with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara in Bikaner - during a condolence visit for the late Rameshwar Dudi - sparked headlines. Soon after, her supporters in Churu raised slogans saying, “We want a Chief Minister like Vasundhara Raje.” Raje didn't opposed the slogan, drawing mixed reactions from political observers.
Though she was sidelined within the BJP after the Assembly elections of 2023, Raje has returned to prominence following her warm exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent public event - an encounter that fueled talk of her political comeback.
The timing of these developments is significant. CM Bhajanlal Sharma, is now completing two years in power. In several BJP-ruled states, the party has previously changed Chief Ministers ahead of elections - a pattern that analysts believe could potentially repeat in Rajasthan. Critics say that Sharma is yet to make a strong political impression, while two time CM Raje’s name is reportedly being discussed within party circles - with the support of RSS - for the post of BJP National President.
However, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s familiarity with Raje’s aggressive political style, many believe the top leadership may hesitate in entrusting her with such a powerful position.
At the same time, experts point out that sidelining Raje once again could prove politically risky. Having maintained a calculated silence since being overlooked for the Chief Minister’s post, Raje’s growing assertiveness suggests she may not easily accept marginalisation twice. This has raised a crucial question within BJP circles: if not the presidency, what significant role or responsibility might the party’s central leadership offer Raje in return?
With major organisational changes expected in the BJP after the Bihar Assembly elections, Raje’s increased activity is fuelling widespread speculation. Whether her resurgence continues beyond the Anta bypoll or fades after the contest remains to be seen.