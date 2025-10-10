Anta bypoll candidate yet to be announced amid debate over ex-CM Vasundhara's role in Rajasthan BJP

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s credibility faces a new test in the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election, even as former CM Vasundhara Raje’s sudden resurgence has added fresh intrigue to Rajasthan’s political landscape.

Sources confirm that CM Sharma and state BJP President Madan Rathod met Raje at her residence on Friday to discuss the party’s strategy for the Anta bypoll. The Anta Assembly seat falls within the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Raje’s son and 5-time MP, Dushyant Singh.

The Congress has fielded senior leader Pramod Jain Bhaya from Anta. Within BJP circles, former minister Prabhulal Saini is being considered as a frontrunner to be the party’s candidate. However, reports suggest that Saini, once close to Raje, no longer shares a cordial relationship with her - adding another layer of complexity to the BJP’s internal decision-making.

Although the BJP secured five of the seven Assembly seats in the by-elections held after the Lok Sabha polls 2024, helping CM Bhajanlal Sharma avoid political embarrassment, the Anta bypoll has emerged as a crucial challenge for his political skills.