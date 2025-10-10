Bhopal Diary: Congress corporator ousted over ‘Love Jihad’ case

Cong corporator ousted over ‘Love Jihad’ case

The Indore Municipal Corporation has ended the membership of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, also known as Anwar Dacoit. The decision was passed by voice vote amid a walkout by Congress members. Qadri had surrendered before a local court in a June 2025 case that alleged funding of men to target and convert women from other communities. He is also accused in several other criminal cases in Indore, including forcing women into prostitution. The corporation followed rules that provide for dismissal after such charges. Once a strong local leader, Qadri now faces political isolation.

Warm farewell for two women IAS officers

Two women IAS officers known for their people-friendly work got touching farewells on their transfers. In Seoni, Collector Sanskriti Jain was carried in a golden palanquin by her colleagues as film songs played. Her two little daughters joined the procession. She takes charge as Bhopal’s new municipal commissioner. In Rewa, SDM Vaishali Jain, loved for her drive against land and hoarding scams, was honoured by advocates who wanted to weigh her in laddoos. She smiled, folded her hands and politely declined to stand on the scale. Vaishali moves to Ratlam, leaving behind an image of humility and honest service.

BJP leaders who lost polls may get posts

This Diwali could bring good news for several BJP leaders who have been out in the cold since losing the last Assembly elections. The state government is likely to appoint former ministers and MLAs as heads of boards and corporations that have been vacant since December 2023. Those likely to be named include Kamal Patel, Umashankar Gupta, Giriraj Dandotiya, Anchal Sonkar, and Ramniwas Rawat. Over 40 posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons are expected to be filled soon. The move will bring back many old faces who have been without a role for more than a year. For them, Diwali could mark a return to relevance.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com