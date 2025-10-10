Bhopal youth succumbs to injuries after police constables thrash him; both cops suspended

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old youth succumbed to internal injuries caused by severe beating by two police constables in Bhopal on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Both constables, Santosh Bamania and Saurabh Arya, have been suspended on the order of deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone-II) Vivek Kumar Singh and the process is underway to book them.

As per informed sources privy to the investigations, the initial findings of the autopsy, suggest that Udit died due to internal injuries, including head and pancreatic hemorrhage injuries.

“Both the constables posted at the Piplani police station have been suspended and a process is underway to register a case against them,” DCP-Zone II Vivek Kumar Singh told TNIE.

The youth has been identified as Udit Kumar Gaayke, who was pursuing an engineering course in cybersecurity from a prominent private engineering college near Bhopal. Udit's father is an MP State Electricity Board employee, his mother is a teacher, and his brother-in-law is a deputy SP posted in the special anti-Naxal Hawk Force of MP Police in Balaghat district.

According to Udit’s friends, Akshat and Dipesh, the three were partying late night in Indrapuri area when cops arrived. Udit allegedly fled at the sight of the cops to a nearby lane.

The witnesses said that they could hear the cops beating Udit. "When he returned, his shirt was torn and he showed signs of having received heavy beating."