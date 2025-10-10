Bhopal youth succumbs to injuries after police constables thrash him; both cops suspended

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old youth succumbed to internal injuries caused by severe beating by two police constables in Bhopal on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Both constables, Santosh Bamania and Saurabh Arya, have been suspended on the order of deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone-II) Vivek Kumar Singh and the process is underway to book them.
As per informed sources privy to the investigations, the initial findings of the autopsy, suggest that Udit died due to internal injuries, including head and pancreatic hemorrhage injuries.
“Both the constables posted at the Piplani police station have been suspended and a process is underway to register a case against them,” DCP-Zone II Vivek Kumar Singh told TNIE.
The youth has been identified as Udit Kumar Gaayke, who was pursuing an engineering course in cybersecurity from a prominent private engineering college near Bhopal. Udit's father is an MP State Electricity Board employee, his mother is a teacher, and his brother-in-law is a deputy SP posted in the special anti-Naxal Hawk Force of MP Police in Balaghat district.
According to Udit’s friends, Akshat and Dipesh, the three were partying late night in Indrapuri area when cops arrived. Udit allegedly fled at the sight of the cops to a nearby lane.
The witnesses said that they could hear the cops beating Udit. "When he returned, his shirt was torn and he showed signs of having received heavy beating."
The incident was caught on a CCTV camera: footage shows one of the cops charging him with cane mercilessly and the other cop wielding a gun, looking on.
The youth's friends alleged that the two cops demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 or 'dire consequences would follow'. Akshat and Dipesh said that they were on their way to Piplani police station. They said the cops who were following them disappeared suddenly.
"Shortly after, we received a phone call from some of our friends, telling them that the concerned police personnel had returned to the spot where the entire incident had happened and were asking for us," Akshat and Dipesh alleged.
Udit’s friends reportedly took him to a nearby police outpost, where some known cops recognised him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors there referred him to AIIMS-Bhopal, where he was declared dead.
Enraged by the incident, Udit’s relatives and friends started gathering outside the AIIMS-Bhopal and later protested outside the Piplani police station.